Glenn Miller Orchestra – In the Christmas Mood

It’s a night of holiday favorites with The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra! This show features classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” alongside Miller staples including “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood” and more!

With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. Nick Hilscher is the orchestra’s present music director.

