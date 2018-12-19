Glenn Miller Orchestra – In the Christmas Mood
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
It’s a night of holiday favorites with The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra! This show features classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” alongside Miller staples including “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood” and more!
With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. Nick Hilscher is the orchestra’s present music director.
Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series
Holiday Series
Wednesday, 19 December, 2018
Cost:$40
Categories:
