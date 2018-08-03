Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist Alex Sax
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
Enjoy tea and scones with visiting artist Alex Sax as she discusses the inspiration for her exhibition "Garden Menagerie," including the poetry found in Gertrude Jekyll’s "Children and Gardens," and "Marigold Garden" by Kate Greenaway.
Her exhibition "Garden Menagerie" is on view through August 25, 2018. Additional exhibition programming includes "Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax" Friday, August 3, 2018 10am - 12pm.
Friday, 03 August, 2018
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to the public.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.