Tommy James & The Shondells
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Tommy James & the Shondells return after a sold-out show last spring! Hear all of their classic hits, including “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony, Mony,” “Hanky Panky,” “I Think We’re Alone Now” and more!
The music of Tommy James is played continuously, every day, in every country in the world, and has been for more than a generation. His songs are so ingrained in modern culture, it’s difficult to go for more than a day or so without hearing one of them on the radio, TV, or a film soundtrack. To date, Tommy’s sold over 100 million records and has been awarded 23 gold singles, and nine gold and platinum albums.
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Saturday, 13 April, 2019
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 12034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$90
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.