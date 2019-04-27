Event calendar brought to you by

ARRIVAL: The Music of Abba

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Arrival is the only touring band sanctioned by ABBA, featuring original musicians who toured with the band and authentic costumes from those tours! Celebrate the music of ABBA, known for hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “SOS,” “Fernando,” as well as inspiring the Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!”

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
World Music Series

Saturday, 27 April, 2019

Contact:

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 12034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.