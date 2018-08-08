Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'Murder On The Orient Express'

Bring your own refreshments and enjoy some of the best book-to-film adaptations from 2017 and 2018. Arrive at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the novel before enjoying the feature film at 3:30 p.m. Matinée screening. General seating. No reservation required. Free and open to the public.

"Murder on the Orient Express" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 1h 54min). Original novel by Agatha Christie. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. When an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks, the world's greatest detective, Hercule Poirot, arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again.

Pequot Presents: Books-to-Film

August 15: "Annihilation" (2018 film adaptation, R, 2h)

August 22: "The Zookeeper’s Wife" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 2h 7min)