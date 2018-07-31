Event calendar brought to you by

AfroHouse w/ Manuel of Angola

Connecticut Ballet

20 Acosta Street
 Stamford, 06902
USA

Afrohouse Stamford CT Manuel Kanza eventbrite

Invented in Angola, Kuduro, has spread worldwide, especially within the Zumba community as it is very effective for weight loss.

In the workshop, you will start with a full stretch to prepare the  body then move to learning the names and technique of Afrohouse Angola  steps and eventually combine them with rhythm. Once students gain  momentum and the energy is high, the class will finish with an explosive  piece of choreography.  Don’t miss the chance to learn from the popular  Manuel Kanza straight from Angola!!

Get your tickets at www.afrorhythmandbeats.com or directly via eventbrite Afrohouse Class

Bring a friend for FREE when you purchase our 2 for 1 tickets!

Tuesday, 31 July, 2018

Contact:

Stephanie

Cost:

$15-$20

