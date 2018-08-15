Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'Annihilation'
Bring your own refreshments and enjoy some of the best book-to-film adaptations from 2017 and 2018. Arrive at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the novel before enjoying the feature film at 3:30 p.m. Matinée screening. General seating. No reservation required. Free and open to the public.
"Annihilation" (2018 film adaptation, R, 2h)
Original novel by Jeff VanderMeer. A group of military scientists enter the "Shimmer," a mysterious quarantined zone full of mutating landscapes and creatures on a research and rescue mission.
More Pequot Presents: Books-to-Film
August 8: "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 1h 54 min)
August 22: "The Zookeeper’s Wife" (2017 film adaptation, PG-13, 2h 7min)
Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to the public.
