Enrollment is now open for the next Stamford EMS Safe Sitter class. Children in grades 6-8 will learn the skills needed to care for themselves and young children so they may become safe and effective babysitters. The next class will be held on Thursday, August 16 from 9am to 3pm at Stamford EMS, 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. To register visit http://stamfordems.org/program/safe-sitter/ or call 203-252-2193.

Taught by a Stamford EMS CPR instructor, this engaging and informative course is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Participants should bring a sack lunch, and will receive a training manual as well as a course completion certificate. The course fee is $75 and pre-registration is required. To register, visit http://www.stamfordems.org/program/safe-sitter/ but hurry, space is limited and registration closes by August 13.