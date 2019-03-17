La Fille De Régiment (Donizetti): Met Opera in HD
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Pretty Yende team up for a feast of bel canto vocal fireworks—including the show-stopping tenor aria “Ah! Mes amis,” with its nine high Cs. Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro trade-off as the comic Sergeant Sulpice, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the outlandish Marquise of Berkenfield. Enrique Mazzola conducts.
Classical Series
With Support from The Ridgefield Press
and Whistle Stop Bakery
Estimated Run Time: 2 hrs, 35 mins
Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.
AAA members receive a 20% discount!
FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Liz and Steven Goldstone, & Sabina and Walter Slavin.
Sunday, 17 March, 2019
Cost:$15-$25
