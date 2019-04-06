The Jungle Book
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Join young Mowgli as he learns the “Laws” of the jungle in this time-honored adventure. With the help of friends like the black panther, Bagheera, and Baloo the lovable bear, Mowgli learns about friendship and survival. Cheer as Mowgli faces his fear and foils his nemesis the tiger Shere Khan. This musical version of Rudyard Kipling’s classic will delight both the young and the young at heart!
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
with support from HamletHub
Partially underwritten by Books on the Common
Presented by Virginia Rep on Tour
Saturday, 06 April, 2019
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 12034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:15
Categories:
