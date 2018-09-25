Don’t miss this chance to see one of the last living Blues legends when he returns to The Playhouse stage! 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Buddy Guy’s incredible career spans over 50 years with just as many albums released. Career highlights include 7 Grammy Awards, 37 Blues Music Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, NARM Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement, Billboard Music Awards’ Century Award for distinguished artistic development, Presidential National Medal of Arts, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to name a few.

Buddy Guy is touring in support of his new studio album, The Blues Is Alive And Well. The album features guest appearances by Mick Jagger on “You Did The Crime,” Keith Richards & Jeff Beck on “Cognac,” and James Bay on “Blue No More.” Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter and longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge produced the album.

Opening Act: Tom Hambridge

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity