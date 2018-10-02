Pete Yorn: You & Me Solo Acoustic Tour
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Pete Yorn returns to The Playhouse stage with an intimate, acoustic set. Best known for the hits “Life on a Chain,” “Crystal Village,” and “Strange Condition,” Yorn also scored the Farrelly Brothers’ film Me, Myself and Irene and has collaborated with actress Scarlett Johansson on several recordings.
Tuesday, 02 October, 2018
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.