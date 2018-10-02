Event calendar brought to you by

Pete Yorn: You & Me Solo Acoustic Tour

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge Rd
 Ridgefield, CT 06877
United States

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Pete Yorn returns to The Playhouse stage with an intimate, acoustic set. Best known for the hits “Life on a Chain,” “Crystal Village,”  and “Strange Condition,” Yorn also scored the Farrelly Brothers’ film Me, Myself and Irene and has collaborated with actress Scarlett Johansson on several recordings.

Tuesday, 02 October, 2018

Phone: 203-438-5795
