Stuart Little
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
From the loving heart of E. B. White comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. By turns funny, tender and exciting, Stuart Little mixes gorgeous child-size puppets with live actors to work theatrical magic.
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
with support from HamletHub
Partially underwritten by Books on the Common
Presented by Virginia Rep on Tour
Saturday, 27 April, 2019
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 12034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:15
