NCC celebrates 'last (summer) supper' of the season

NIANTIC – Niantic Community Church will celebrate its last Summer Supper of the season on Tuesday, August 7th, and as they have since 1966, the church community and beyond is expected to gather round and enjoy a hearty feast like no other. While many favor hot dogs and hamburgers for their backyard barbecue, dozens of families from near and far, opt for the church’s roast beef and turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Niantic resident Karen Thissel will be the top chef on Tuesday with Old Lyme resident Jennifer Datum coordinating the plethora of volunteers it takes to orchestrate this summer tradition.

The Summer Supper series for all ages welcomes everyone, and wraps up its 52nd year, with a menu of roast beef and roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and of course homemade desserts. Tickets are sold at the door, $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The dinner has two seatings at 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. and offer indoor, air conditioned seating as well as outdoor seating, and take out is always available.

Niantic Community Church is located at 170 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic. (860) 739-6208. Visit www.NianticCommunityChurch.org.