Meet The Author: Brooke McAlary

Southport, CT 06890
Free yourself from the frantic and embrace the joy of slow with Australian author and podcaster Brooke McAlary as she discusses her just released book "Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World."
Are you constantly striving to keep up with life's busy expectations? It's easy to feel consumed with the desire to "succeed" and "acquire," and miss the simple opportunities waiting for you to slow down: a walk in the forest, sharing laughter with family, a personal moment of gratitude.
• A 30- to 40-minute author talk
• Q&A
• Book sales & signing
Free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres served.
Tuesday, 21 August, 2018
Phone: 203-259-0346
Cost:Free and open to the public.
