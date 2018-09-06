Paradise [Lost] Opening Reception
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
Enjoy an opening reception for Paradise [Lost] by Árpád Krizsán, featuring a gallery tour at 7:00 p.m. led by the artist. Explore this collection of color photographs highlighting Krizsán’s unique mission to “look at the other side or what others wouldn’t see, finding beauty in it all.”
Krizsán was the Best in Show winner at Pequot Library’s 2017 Art Show.
Light hors d’ouevres and wine served.
Exhibition on view: September 6, 2018 – October 7, 2018
Thursday, 06 September, 2018
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to the public.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.