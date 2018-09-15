Register now for the 4th Annual Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge at Webster Bank Arena on Saturday, September 15th. This fun and challenging event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans and is presented by Homes for the Brave.

Participants climb a 1,000-stair course at their own pace, beginning at 9:00 a.m. sharp. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and an awards ceremony will close the event. The 4th Annual Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge is open to everyone ages 8 and up; friends, families and corporate teams are all encouraged to join in the fun. The registration fee is $35/individual and includes a light breakfast and a t-shirt. Visit www.homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave to learn more and register.