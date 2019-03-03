Acrobats of China: The New Shanghai Circus
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
In acts that often trace their origin to the harvest festivals of more than 2,000 years ago, this youthful and graceful company enthralls audiences with a range of demanding performances, most of them typifying Chinese circus and constituting a refreshing alternative to the Western tradition. Under the direction of Zhao Lizhi, the artistry, individually and collectively, attains levels that make it seem almost unfair to single out any act, from jugglers to the comic knife throwers and the bicyclist who finishes by piling about 10 of his colleagues aboard his vehicle.
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
With Support from HamletHub
Partially underwritten by Westy Self Storage
Sunday, 03 March, 2019
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$35 adult, $25 child
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.