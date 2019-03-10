The Sleeping Beauty: Bolshoi Ballet in HD
On her sixteenth birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the Evil Fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting one hundred years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell. A resplendent fairytale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features scores of magical characters including fairies, the Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova, a “truly extraordinary talent” (The Telegraph).
Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
Ridgefield Library cardholders receive member prices for this show.
AAA members receive a 20% discount!
FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Classical Series
With Support from The Ridgefield Press
and Whistle Stop Bakery
Sunday, 10 March, 2019
Cost:$15-$25
