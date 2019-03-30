Event calendar brought to you by

Die Walküre (Wagner): Met Opera in HD

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

The Ring Returns!  Opera’s supreme experience returns to the Met for the first time in six seasons with a cast of magnificent Wagnerians, led by the thrilling Christine Goerke making her Met role debut as Brünnhilde. Philippe Jordan conducts Robert Lepage’s breathtaking production, which faithfully presents every detail of Wagner’s immortal libretto. The Met will present three complete cycles of Wagner’s Ring in the spring of 2019.

Estimated Run Time:  4 hrs, 55 mins

Tickets: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
Ridgefield Library cardholders receive member prices for this show.
AAA members receive a 20% discount!
FREE tickets for students 18 & under!  Must show ID at the box office.

Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Liz and Steven Goldstone, & Sabina and Walter Slavin.

Classical Series
With Support from The Ridgefield Press
and Whistle Stop Bakery

Saturday, 30 March, 2019

