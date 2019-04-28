Celebrating its 25th Anniversary Season! Complete with the String of Pearls Orchestra and the IN THE MOOD Singers & Dancers, IN THE MOOD, a 1940s musical revue creates a nostalgic atmosphere that transports the audience back in time – a time when everyone was singing and dancing to the same kind of music.

IN THE MOOD aspires to promote the memory of this most significant time in American history and continues to inspire audiences of all generations. For over 2 hours this big retro event will hold you enthralled with its singers, dancers and period costumes, fine orchestral arrangements, vocalists delivering songs from the 30s and 40s, choreographed dance routines and shear American pizzazz!

The sensational String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra, along with the IN THE MOOD Singers and Dancers as choreographed by Broadway veteran Alex Sanchez, will shine in a musically jam-packed performance.

Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series

Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series

25th Anniversary Silver Celebration Tour