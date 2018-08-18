FREE Bike Safety Roundup with Free Helmets
Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) are teaming up to present an important summer safety event: a Bike Safety Roundup on Saturday, August 18th at Chelsea Piers from 9am – 10am.
Please join us for this fun, informative FREE event! There will be bike checks, bike helmet checks, and participants will receive a certificate of completion. There will be plenty of free giveaways, opportunities to touch-a-truck and refreshments will be served.
Bring your bike and helmet to enjoy the fun! For those that don’t have a helmet, the first 100 kids will receive a free one, courtesy of Stamford EMS and Cross Insurance – Stamford, Inc.
Kids will meet SeeMore the Safety Seal, mascot of S4K’s award-winning children’s safety, health and wellness series, “Seemore’s Playhouse”. This event is part of a year-long “Safety Step-Up” initiative presented by Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) to raise the community’s safety awareness.
The Safety Step-Up initiative includes a series of safety events, community partnerships, and plenty of safety tips throughout the year to keep ourselves, our neighbors and our families safe. The next Safety Step-Up event will take place in September.
Chelsea Piers is located at 1 Blachley Road in Stamford, CT.
Thank you to the generous partners who are making this event possible: Chelsea Piers Connecticut, Pacific Cycling & Triathlon, Cross Insurance – Stamford, Inc., Stamford's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Stamford’s Street Smart Initiative, Stamford Police and Trader Joe’s.
