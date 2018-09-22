Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Joins Smithsonian Magazine's 14TH Annual Museum Day
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
We are pleased to announce that we will open our doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 12-4 p.m., as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums!
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.