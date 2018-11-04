Annual Open House at Whitby School

Visit Whitby School for the annual All School Open House on Sunday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m.! During the event, you'll have the opportunity to see highlights of the Nursery through Grade 8 program in action, meet current Whitby parents and students, explore the classrooms and meet the school's faculty and staff.

>> Click Here to Register for the Upcoming Open House <<​

About Whitby School

Located off the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich, CT, Whitby School is a co-ed independent school serving students 18 months - Grade 8 throughout Westchester and Fairfield Counties. Whitby School was founded 60 years ago on the principle that each child must be seen, valued and understood for achievement to happen, with heart. Our school has come a long way since then, but that core belief is still what drives us every day.

Is your standard for education as high as ours? Come say hello.