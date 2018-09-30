Stamford Public Education Foundation Presents US Day 2018

The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) presents US Day 2018, Uniting Stamford for a Stronger Community, on Sunday, September 30th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Mill River Park in Stamford, CT.

The kick-off event for US Day 2018 is the 6th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run, which celebrates the memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate who overcame many life challenges to attend West Point Academy before his life ended tragically in 2012. The 5K begins at 9:00 a.m., with Stamford cheerleaders, Project Music and SPEF’s polar bear mascot, SPEFy, on hand to welcome the participants at the finish line.

US Day festivities begin at 10:00 a.m., celebrating the empowerment of youth and their families through Stamford’s diverse educational & enrichment opportunities. It also pays tribute to Stamford’s rich, multicultural heritage. This year, Stamford’s STEMFest will be included as part of US Day, featuring interactive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematical fun! Other free, family-centered activities include arts & crafts presented by Kids Helping Kids, musical entertainment by Pop Music Academy, rides on the Mill River Carousel, Bouncy House Fun and more! It also features the Mayor’s Multicultural Council’s Children’s Parade and International Dance Festival. Food trucks will be on hand, along with free popcorn and other treats.