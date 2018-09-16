Swim Across America Fairfield County Teams Up with Greenwich Crew and the Greenwich Water Club for Meters for a Cure

Swim Across America Fairfield County and Greenwich Crew are teaming up for a charity rowing event Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge on September 16, 2018, with proceeds funding Swim Across America Fairfield County and it’s beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation’s only foundation dedicated exclusively to funding cancer gene therapy research. On Sunday, September 16, those that want to help raise money for cancer research will join together at the Greenwich Water Club at 49 River Road, Cos Cob, Connecticut, and relay against each other on erg machines (an indoor rowing machine also known as an ergometer) to compete to see who can accumulate the most meters in 40 minutes. Teams of four will be created and divided by age group (middle school, high school and adult) and each participant will raise at least $100 for the cause. Registration is available in advance at swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2018.