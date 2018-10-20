As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society's 8th annual, “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. Friday, October 12, 2018 and Friday, October 19, 2018 with tours at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Saturday, October 13, 2018 and Saturday, October 20, 2018 with tours at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Each tour is approximately one hour. Space is limited; purchase tickets online at MillHillHaunt.com. Celebrate your survival with refreshments in the 1826 one-room schoolhouse and more chills in the Historic Haunted Maze! Not recommended for children under 8 years old. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Follow signs to parking across the street. No parking onsite.



Among the crooked gravestones of Mill Hill, ghostly entities are waiting to share their true stories of death, murder, insanity and destruction. A knife-wielding suicide victim from South Norwalk and an insane pyromaniac from Silvermine are some of the ghosts you will encounter along the way. At the end of the tour, encounter the spirits in the Historic Haunted Maze...if you dare! Created by local haunted house and special effects experts, George Holomakoff and Greg Kling, bone-chilling surprises await! Bring a flashlight and a friend!



Ticket sales online at www.millhillhaunt.com Early bird tickets available through October 11 - Adults/Teen: $18.00 & Child (8-12): $15.00. Tickets purchased after October 11 or at the door (if available) - Adults/Teens: $20.00 & Child (8-12): $18.00. The net proceeds support the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and cultural exhibits. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Sponsored by: Belden Avenue Pizza, Collins Funeral Home, Costco, Crystal Theatre, CT Haunted Houses, Fairfield County Bank, Happy Daze Costumes, Head of Harbor South, Trader Joe’s Westport and Tuliptree Site Design



For more information visit www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



