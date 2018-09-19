WonderArt Open Houses For Ages 18 Months-2+ Years

Tuesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 20 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Join us for a sneak peek at our newly revamped caregiver and child classes on Heckscher Farm! Now held in the larger barn classroom, our new program will keep our small group atmosphere but will now feature live animal visits, sensory explorations, stories, and more! Our fall season will begin in October; join us for a free hands-on trial to see what classes are all about. Caregivers and children may come anytime between 9:30 and 12 but preregistration is required. Please note, siblings who are in a baby carrier on a caregiver are welcome, but please make arrangements for any other siblings. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

