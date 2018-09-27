The Play that Goes Wrong
Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, is “MADCAP MANIA WITH MONTY PYTHON IN ITS BLOOD” (Associated Press). This classic murder mystery gone awry is “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES” (HuffPost)!
September 25-30, 2018
Thursday, 27 September, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 25 September, 2018
- Wednesday, 26 September, 2018
- Thursday, 27 September, 2018
- Friday, 28 September, 2018
- Saturday, 29 September, 2018
Contact:The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
Phone: 860 987-5900
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.