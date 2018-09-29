Tweet The Play that Goes Wrong

The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts 166 Capitol Avenue

Hartford , CT 06106



Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, is “MADCAP MANIA WITH MONTY PYTHON IN ITS BLOOD” (Associated Press). This classic murder mystery gone awry is “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES” (HuffPost)! September 25-30, 2018

