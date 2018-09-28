Lord & Taylor Charity Day, Let's Do Something Good Together!
Join us at Lord & Taylor for Charity Day. Make an impact while you shop for some of your favorite brands!
IN-STORE:
Purchase a $5 ticket in store and receive 30% off with limited exclusions, plus 15% off almost all beauty.
**100% of the cost of each ticket sold will will go to American Cancer Society **
ONLINE:
Use code GIVE for 30% off your purchase of $250+ or 25% off when you spend $249.99 or less. Plus,15% off almost all beauty.
** Lord & Taylor will also contribute 1% of online sales to the American Cancer Society**
Friday, 28 September, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:Brooke Wright
Phone: 6468024022
Cost:0
