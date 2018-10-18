The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art
Through October 28
The Loft Artists Association has become Stamford's premier visual arts organization, dedicated to creating mutually beneficial ties between the creative individual and the community. The Stamford Museum & Nature Center is pleased to present this exhibit 1 through October 28 and includes 80 works of art from previous and current Loft Artists Association members. The exhibition will provide a visual timeline of artists living in Stamford from 1978 to the present, illustrating how the art has evolved into the current Stamford arts scene. The exhibition includes a diverse collection of visual art from paintings and sculpture, to multimedia work and more. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
