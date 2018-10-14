St Joseph High School - Fall Open House

St Joseph High School is an independent, Catholic, college-preparatory school in Trumbull, CT. We are co-ed and serve 825 students from 36 towns around Connecticut.

Join Us on Saturday, October 14 for St Joseph High School's Open House! St Joe's Open House is unlike any other! With both formal academic presentations and a free flowing fair, you'll understand why so many students choose to make St Joes their second home.

This event is open to all prospective students (5th grade and above) and their families. Visit sjcadets.org/visit for more information or to register!