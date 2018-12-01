The 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our guest Pianist, the incredible George Li to honor the memory of the late talented pianist, Wendy Tisch. "Praised by the Washington Post for combining 'staggering technical prowess, a sense of command and depth of expression,' pianist George Li possesses brilliant virtuosity and effortless grace far beyond his years. He captured the Silver Medal at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition and was the recipient of the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant." (http://www.georgelipianist.com/about/)

Doors open at 7pm, tickets can be found at www.brownpapertickets.com or please contact Wendie Grossman at wengros7@gmail.com