1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities
Join the 1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, Sunday, October 21, 2018, 12:00 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Connecticut. A breakthrough community event to empower parents, celebrate kids with learning disabilities and ADHD and combat stigma. Help raise funds for educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, extensive resources and more. Individuals, families and teams are welcome to walk the approximate 1.5-mile scenic route at their own pace. Additional activities available for children. Register in advance online or on site. Entry fee is $15 per person. Parking is free. Rain or shine. For information and registration, visit https://smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com/
Sunday, 21 October, 2018
Contact:Jane Ross
Phone: (203) 226-6831
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$15
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.