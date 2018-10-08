Fall Breakout Day: Animals & Art

We're celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Loft Artist Association in our early fall exhibition with a chance to delve into some art of your own! Discover some of our favorite artists and media and explore some of the pieces of SM&NC's art and sculpture collection. Try your hand at some sketching, collage, or clay sculpture. We'll meet some of our animals to serve as your inspiration too! At 2:30, make some edible art at our ice cream sundae bar! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

