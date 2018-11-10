Fiddler on the Roof
Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
- Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
- Thursday, 08 November, 2018
- Friday, 09 November, 2018
- Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Contact:Box Office
Phone: 8609875900
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.