King School Open House
King School
1450 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford, CT 06905
Phone: 203.322.3496
Website: Click to Visit
Fall Open House at King School for Lower School (incoming Grades PreK-5)
Sunday, 04 November, 2018
Contact:Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.