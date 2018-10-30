October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery of Darien cordially invites you to “Meditative Oceans” featuring the paintings of Massachusetts artist, Rosemary Banfield. Her exhibit runs October 2 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.