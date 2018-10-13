Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of 'Ignite Your Senses' 2018 – 2019 Season

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Bernstein At 100

Saturday Oct. 13th at 8pm

Sunday   Oct.  14th at 3pm

 Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2018-2019 Season with our guest Maestro Edward Cumming and a celebration of fabulous American Music including Bernstein’s West Side Story.

JOAN TOWER                  Tambor

COPLAND                        Clarinet Concerto            

                                      Pavel Vinnitsky, clarinet

BERNSTEIN                     Symphonic Dances from West Side Story       

GERSHWIN                     An American In Paris                 

 Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor

 Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

 Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

Saturday, 13 October, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 2033254466
Cost:

Tickets start at $25. Kinds under 18 FREE on Sunda

