Art After Dark - Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

Thursday, October 11 | 6 - 8 pm



Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of our current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show.



Members: $10 | Non-members: $15

Director's Circle: FREE

To purchase tickets please click this link, http://www.stamfordmuseum.org/art-after-dark-programs.html