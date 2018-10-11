Event calendar brought to you by

Art After Dark - Spaghetti Dinner

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

Spaghetti Dinner
Thursday, October 11 | 6 - 8 pm


Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of our current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show.

Members: $10 | Non-members: $15
Director's Circle: FREE 

To purchase tickets please click this link, http://www.stamfordmuseum.org/art-after-dark-programs.html

Jennifer Parry

Phone: 2039776536
