Art After Dark - Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti Dinner
Thursday, October 11 | 6 - 8 pm
Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of our current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show.
Members: $10 | Non-members: $15
Director's Circle: FREE
To purchase tickets please click this link, http://www.stamfordmuseum.org/art-after-dark-programs.html
Thursday, 11 October, 2018
Contact:Jennifer Parry
Phone: 2039776536
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: $10 | Non-members: $15
