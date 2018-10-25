Art After Dark - Intuitive Painting Workshop
Intuitive Painting Workshop
Thursday, October 25 | 6 - 8:30 pm
Please join us for an evening of inspiration and creation! Listen to Stamford based Artist Rebecca Stern speak about her intuitive painting process, followed by a workshop led by the artist (no experience necessary!). Participants will be guided through intuitive painting materials, exercises, and techniques used to unleash your innate creative voice. Bring a smock or wear your painting clothes, because this can get messy! Price includes all materials, your paintings to take home, and two beverages.
Members: $40 | Non-members: $45
Director's Circle: $30
To purchase tickets please click this link, http://www.stamfordmuseum.org/art-after-dark-programs.html
