Come join us for an informal spaghetti art supper with the Loft Artists! Get an after-hours viewing of current exhibition "The Loft Artists: Then & Now" and enjoy a casual and fun dinner and conversation in the Bendel Mansion with local artists represented in the show. Members: $10 | Non-members: $15, Director's Circle: FREE. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events