Outdoor Adventures: Heckscher Farm Evening Tour
Ever wondered what the animals do when the farmers go home? Join us for a special after-hours tour of Heckscher Farm and visit with some of your favorite animals after the gates close. We'll go in-pasture with our baby goats, see where the horses and sheep sleep, make a treat for our pigs, and more! End our tour with some vanilla ice cream with SM&NC's own maple syrup. Limited to 25 participants. Recommended for 4 and up. Meet at Overbrook Nature Center. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
* * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
Friday, 19 October, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services
Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8
