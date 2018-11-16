The 8th Annual Harvest Table fundraiser will be held in the evening on Thursday, November 8th at The Italian Center, 1620 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT at 6 PM. Proceeds will benefit New Covenant Center, one of the largest soup kitchen in the state that provides over 600,000 meals each year to neighbors in need. NCC serves the disadvantaged and hungry in lower Fairfield County, 365 days a year. Nutritious hot meals are provided daily and groceries, meats, vegetables and produce are available in the Food Pantry. NCC also provides guests with life coaching, life skills training, a computer lab, immigration services and basic living needs such as haircuts and showers.

Harvest Table will be celebrating 40 years of servicer and will feature a cocktail hour, delicious variety of appetizers from vendors, a harvest dinner and a silent auction.

For Tickets, Ads, Sponsorships, visit www.501auctions/harvesttable