Tweet A Haunted Halloween Book Give-Away!

Ferguson Library - Main Branch One Public Library Plaza

Stamford , CT 06904



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Saturday, October 27, 2018 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Ferguson Library (Main Branch, 3rd Floor) Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: Selecting New Books for building their home libraries Hearing Spooky Storiesread by Stark Assistant Principal Joe Claps, Roxbury Principal Dr. Mark Bonasera, and Newfield Principal Lisa Saba-Price Participating in a Costume Parade (3:30): Dress up and join in the fun as we parade through the Ferguson! Also: Halloween Crafts, Music, Raffle, Halloween Snacks, and more!

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.