Vivaldi                           Four Seasons              

Saturday November 10 at 8pm
Sunday November 11at 3pm
Andres Cardenes, Director and Violin
Composed in 1723, Four Seasons is Baroque legend, Vivaldi’s best known work. Experience it live, with conductor and violinist, Andre Cardenes.
Theofanidis Visions and Miracles
Mendelssohn Sinfonia No. 8
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor
Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Sunday, 11 November, 2018
