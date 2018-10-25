Intuitive Painting Workshop

Please join us for an evening of inspiration and creation! Listen to Stamford based Artist Rebecca Stern speak about her intuitive painting process, followed by a workshop led by the artist (no experience necessary!). Participants will be guided through intuitive painting materials, exercises, and techniques used to unleash your innate creative voice. Bring a smock or wear your painting clothes, because this can get messy! Price includes all materials, your paintings to take home, and two beverages. If you would like to learn more about Rebecca Sterns work please visit www.rebeccasternfineart.com. Members: $40 | Non-members: $45 Director's Circle: $30. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events