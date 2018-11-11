Enjoy an authentic 18th-Century Thanksgiving Dinner in the rustic Webb Barn at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum on Sunday, November 11, 2018, from 12 to 3 p.m. Dinner will feature a sumptuous bill of fare based on old New England recipes designed by a culinary historian.

The event begins with a reception in a heated tent adjacent to the Webb Barn. At 12:45 p.m. guests will enjoy a family-style 18th-century feast prepared by J. Restaurant/Bar. Dinner will include traditional favorites as chine of roast pork, pottage of cabbage, leeks and onions, and Indian pudding.

Connecticut State Historian Walter Woodward will provide a presentation on Thanksgiving in Connecticut in the past. Optional tours of the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum will follow.

The 18th-Century Thanksgiving Dinner admission is $125 for nonmembers, $110 for members. Reservations are required and available at:https://webb-deane-stevens.org/thanksgiving-tickets/ or by calling Cindy Riccio at (860) 529-0612, ext. 12.

The Museum thanks its sponsors and supporters: Accounting Resources, Inc., Glastonbury, CT; Downes Construction, New Britain, CT; Essex Financial, Essex, CT; Peoples United Bank Insurance Agency, Hartford, CT.

About the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum

Located in the heart of Connecticut’s largest historic district, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum provides the quintessential New England experience - from the American Revolution to the early 20th century. Tours include the 1752 Joseph Webb House, where General George Washington met with French General Rochambeau and planned the military campaign leading to the end of the Revolutionary War; the 1770 Silas Deane House, built for America’s first diplomat to France; and the 1788 Isaac Stevens House, which depicts Connecticut life in the 18th and 19th centuries. For more information visit:www.webb-deane-stevens.orgor call(860) 529-0612, and like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WDSMUSEUM.