Wickedly Fun Week of Tricks & Treats at Stepping Stones
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
It will be a spellbinding week of tricks and treats as Stepping Stones BOO-seum for Children conjures up bigger and better Halloween festivities! Enjoy daily costume catwalks, creature features, face painting, magic tricks, make-believe monsters, mask making, pumpkin decorating, silly sensory science lab experiments and BooZoo’s Great Pumpkin parades. The annual Monster Mash bash happens on Saturday, October 27 from 4:00 -8:00 pm. Registration is required. Space is limited.
Saturday, 27 October, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
- Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
- Thursday, 25 October, 2018
- Friday, 26 October, 2018
Contact:Stepping Stones
Phone: 203-899-0606 x247
Cost:Free with museum admission
Categories:
